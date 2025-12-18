Hyderabad: On Day 1 of the two-day investment roadshow—‘Odisha Investor Meet’, the Odisha government on Thursday received investment intentions worth approximately ₹19,500 crore, with an employment potential of around 7,500 jobs.

In addition, seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed on the first day, involving investments worth about ₹19,200 crore, which are expected to generate employment opportunities for nearly 12,700 people.

A high-level delegation led by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi arrived in Hyderabad to participate in the roadshow and engage with industry leaders.

During the event, the Chief Minister held one-on-one interactions with senior leadership from leading companies across priority sectors such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, green energy, textiles, food processing, engineering goods, automotive components, and capital equipment manufacturing.

G2B meetings organised

As many as 15 Government-to-Business (G2B) meetings were conducted, with participation from companies including Indorama Industries Ltd, Jindal Poly Films (rare earth processing), ABI Showatech Pvt Ltd (defence production), and Maruti (metals and downstream sector), among others.

The engagements were held in the presence of Minister for Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education Sampad Chandra Swain, along with senior state government officials.

A sectoral roundtable with pharmaceutical industry leaders was also organised, following the Odisha Pharma Summit 2025 held recently in Bhubaneswar. Discussions focused on the impact of the state’s newly notified Pharmaceutical Policy and the ongoing development of dedicated Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Parks.

Commenting on the response from industry, Chief Minister Majhi said the strong participation reflected growing confidence in Odisha’s industrial direction. “Our focus is on building long-term partnerships through policy clarity, responsive governance and a future-ready ecosystem that enables innovation, job creation and sustainable growth,” he said, adding that the roadshow serves as a platform to align industry aspirations with the state’s development priorities and ensure timely outcomes.

On Friday, as part of the roadshow, an investor conference will be held with participation from industry leaders, business associations and institutional stakeholders. Investment presentations, further interactions with the state leadership and the exchange of additional MoUs are also scheduled.