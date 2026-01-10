Bargarh: Kolkata Police have detained a prominent Bargarh-based gold jeweller in Odisha in connection with an alleged default in payment for gold worth several lakhs of rupees.

The accused Hemant Verma, owner of Danwar Jewellers, was taken into custody after a case was registered against him at a Kolkata police station for allegedly purchasing gold from Kolkata and failing to clear the payment. Acting on the complaint, a Kolkata Police team arrived in Bargarh and detained Verma with the support of the local police. Sources said the police team included Sub-Inspectors Prashant Kar Das and Kabita Samant. The operation was conducted in coordination with the Bargarh Police.

Police officials indicated that due process was followed and that further action will depend on the outcome of the investigation and legal proceedings in Kolkata.

Rising scrutiny over cross-border commercial transactions

The action has generated considerable discussion in Bargarh, as Hemant Verma is a well-known jeweller in the town. Meanwhile, the case has sent a strong message to traders about the importance of financial transparency and compliance with the law, as authorities continue to tighten scrutiny over high-value business dealings across state borders. The development is being seen as a reminder that commercial disputes—especially those involving large sums—can quickly escalate into criminal proceedings if left unresolved.

Further investigation in the case is ongoing.

