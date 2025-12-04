Bhubaneswar: Around 25 passengers had a close shave after a bus of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) caught fire in Bargarh district today.

The incident triggered concern as at least 20 passengers were killed in a tragic bus fire in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh in October this year.

As per reports, the air-conditioned (AC) bus of the OSRCT caught fire while on its way to Padmapur from Bargarh in the evening.

Short-circuit could be the reason behind the bus fire

The incident took place near Balunda Square. It is suspected that the bus might have caught fire due to a short-circuit.

It is worth mentioning here that a Bengaluru-bound luxury bus from Hyderabad caught fire after hitting a motorcycle in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh on October 24.

At least 20 passengers were charred to death as the bus went up in flames within moments. A software engineer from Odisha was among the passengers who lost their lives in the tragic mishap.

The deceased engineer, identified as Kengua Deepak Kumar of Ambadala village under Muniguda block in Rayagada district, was returning to his workplace after visiting his siblings in Hyderabad.