Bhubaneswar: A 28-year-old man from Odisha’s Jajpur district died after allegedly consuming poison as his girlfriend ended their relationship soon after securing a government job.

The deceased, identified as Chaturbhuj Dash of Kolathal village under Kuakhia police limits, had been in a relationship with the woman since their school days. The incident occurred last week but surfaced after his father, Ramakanta Dash, approached the police on Sunday, accusing the woman and her family of driving his son to die by suicide.

Relationship started during school days

In his complaint, Ramakanta said that Chaturbhuj and the woman fell in love while studying in Class X and continued their relationship through college. After completing his graduation, Chaturbhuj took up a private job to support her education, reportedly bearing the expenses of her B.Ed. and other professional courses until she qualified for a job in a government high school.

Woman started avoiding the man after getting job

According to the complaint, things changed once she secured the job. The woman allegedly began distancing herself, and when Chaturbhuj pressed for marriage, she refused and criticised him for working in the private sector. This rejection allegedly pushed him into severe distress, leading him to consume poison on November 24.

Chaturbhuj was first taken to the community health centre at Madhuban and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. As his condition worsened, he was moved to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, where he died on the evening of November 25.

Police probe underway

Kuakhia police station IIC Chinmayee Sahoo said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.