Jajpur: Chaos prevailed at the community health centre (CHC) in Binjharpur in Odisha's Jajpur district after irate relatives of a minor boy accused the hospital staff of medical negligence leading to his death on Wednesday. Though the exact reason behind the boy's death is not established yet, his kin alleged that he died due to wrong medication.

The deceased was identified as Satyanarayan Mallik, son of one Ram Mallik. He was a resident of Rautara village in Chandramu panchayat of Binjharpur block.

As per reports, Satyanarayan fell sick on Tuesday. He started showing symptoms like nausea and vomitting which got worse towards the evening. At around 3 am in the night, when his condition worsened, family members took him to Binjharpur CHC for immediate medical attention.

The minor's health got worse after taking prescribed injections, claim kin

The doctor on duty attended to Satyanarayan and prescribed two injections. After the consultation, Satyanarayan was admitted and the nursing staff administered the injections prescribed by the doctor. However, the patient's condition started deteriorating a few moments after taking the injections. The doctor was called in immediately but to the family's horror, he checked on the boy and pronounced him dead.

Soon after, tension erupted at the hospital with irate family members alleging medical negligence and claiming administration of wrong injection to have led to the boy's death. They demanded justice and action against medical staff.

Police on getting information reached the spot and started investigation. They said a case has been registered but the cause of death will be established after postmortem. Investigation will be initiated to probe the alleged negligence of hospital staff, they assured the aggrieved family.

