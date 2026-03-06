Koraput: A passenger was found dead inside the S-3 coach of the Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Manish Das, a resident of the Kantilo area in Cuttack district. Das was working at a company in the Tikiri area of Rayagada district.

As per reports, Das had boarded the Hirakhand Express from Bhubaneswar to return to Tikiri. During the journey, he reportedly suffered a heart attack.

After the train reached Koraput, the body was recovered from the S-3 coach. Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police reached the spot and seized the body.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of death. Further inquiry into the incident is underway.