Bhubaneswar: The Cyber Police in Odisha’s Sambalpur city today arrested a 30-year-old man on charges of posting videos containing obscene and abusive language on a social networking site.

The accused has been identified as Sadananda Bardhan of Bhalupali under Ainthapali police limits in Sambalpur.

Bardhan has been booked under Sections 75, 79 and 296 of the BNS and Sections 67 and 67 (A) of the IT Act.

Cops detected obscene video during routine monitoring

The cyber team of Sambalpur police detected a video containing obscene and derogatory language on social networking site Instagram during routine social media monitoring on October 15.

Upon verification, the cops found that Bardhan had created a fake Instagram account and uploaded videos containing unparliamentary, obscene and abusive language intended to demean women, said the Cyber Police.

The content was found to be sexually explicit and offensive with potential to corrupt the minds of children and public decency, they added.

The video, posted by Bardhan, had gone viral, causing widespread public outrage and resentment, said the cops. The police have seized a car and two mobile phones from the accused.

Reports, meanwhile, claimed that Bardhan had posted the latest video on Instagram to highlight the poor condition of the roads in his locality. However, he reportedly used derogatory and abusive language in the video.

Sambalpur SP warns of stern action

“We have a dedicated Cyber Team to monitor postings and updates on social media platforms including Twitter (X), WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Appropriate action will be taken against anyone posting derogatory and obscene contents on social media,” said Sambalpur SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo.