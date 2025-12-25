Bhubaneswar: Christmas is being celebrated across Odisha today with festive enthusiasm. Special midnight masses, church visits, carol singing and exchange of greetings and gifts marked the occasion in different parts of the state.

Christians, along with people from other faiths, gathered at churches late last night to attend the traditional midnight mass. Hymns and prayers echoed as devotees came together to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Churches were beautifully decorated with lights, candles, bells and Christmas trees. Many also displayed cribs and structures depicting the birth of Jesus, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Aseema Dixit, who attended the midnight mass at St Vincent’s Catholic Church in Satya Nagar, said she has been part of the celebration for more than a decade. She described Christmas as a special and meaningful day for her and her family.

Lawrence, another devotee, said the day holds deep spiritual importance. He said Christmas is observed to remember the sacrifices of Jesus Christ, and believers mark the day by attending mass and offering prayers.

Many also highlighted the joyful side of the festival. Along with its religious significance, Christmas brings cakes, gifts, music, dance and a holiday spirit that people look forward to every year.

Homes, streets and churches, especially in western Odisha, where the Christian population is higher, were illuminated and decorated, creating a vibrant and cheerful scene throughout the region.