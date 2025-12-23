Bhubaneswar: The city of Bhubaneswar will be under a strict security cover during Christmas and New Year celebrations, including Zero Night events, with the Commissionerate Police putting in place special arrangements to maintain law and order.

Speaking to the media, Twin City Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh said an additional 15 platoons of police force will be deployed across the capital city to manage crowds, regulate traffic and prevent any untoward incidents. All Inspector-in-Charges of police stations have been instructed to closely monitor their respective jurisdictions.

The police have advised people not to drive under the influence of alcohol, warning that strict checks will be carried out at multiple points across the city. Special emphasis has been laid on road safety during late-night celebrations.

To ensure the safety of women, High Efficiency Response (HER) teams will be deployed in plain clothes at sensitive and crowded locations. The entire city will also be under CCTV surveillance to keep a close watch on public movement.

Permission has been granted for Zero Night celebrations at selected hotels and a few open venues, subject to strict compliance with safety norms. Clearance from the Fire Department has been made mandatory for such events. Police personnel will be stationed at entry and exit points of bars and pubs to prevent overcrowding and maintain order.

Discussions are underway with the Excise Department to fix specific operating hours for bars and pubs during the festive period. The police commissioner said detailed guidelines in this regard will be issued soon.