Bhubaneswar: The deadline of the Odisha Matric Examination for the year 2025 has been extended, informed the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, today.

As per the release issued by the BSE, the last date for filling up forms for the annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination and Odisha State Open School Certificate (SOSC) is extended till November 25, 2024.

However, no further extension will be allowed after the extended date, the Board stated.

The annual Odisha Matric Examination will commence on February 21, 2025. It will continue till March 6, 2025. The examination in all papers will start from 9 am till 10.30 am except Mathematics, which will conclude at 11.45 am.