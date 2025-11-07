Bhubaneswar: To uphold the sanctity of elections and ensure a free, fair, and peaceful voting environment, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha has reiterated strict guidelines to be enforced during the 48 hours preceding the close of polls — commonly known as the silence period -- for the Nuapada bypoll.

The directives by Odisha CEO apply to all political parties, candidates, media platforms, and citizens.

The 48-hour window is meant to allow voters to reflect on their choices without external influence or last-minute campaigning. All forms of electioneering must cease once the campaign period ends.

Key restrictions announced:

Campaigning and Presence of Political Functionaries

Political functionaries and party workers brought from outside a constituency must leave the area after campaigning ends. The District Election Officer and Superintendent of Police of Nuapada district have been instructed to:

Conduct checks at community halls, Kalyan Mandaps, and similar facilities to ensure no outsiders are staying there.

Scrutinize lodges and guest houses to track occupants.

Set up border check-posts to monitor movement of vehicles from outside the constituency.

Verify identity of individuals to ensure they are genuine voters of the constituency.

Exemption Clause:

Exemption on medical grounds will only be allowed after verification by a Medical Board constituted by the DEO in consultation with the CEO, and following approval of the Election Commission. Even then, the individual must stay under video surveillance and refrain from political activity.

Public meetings & propaganda banned

Under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, it is prohibited during the silence period to:

Hold, attend, or address public meetings, rallies, or processions.

Display election-related content through cinema, television, or similar platforms.

Organize cultural, musical, entertainment, or promotional events aimed at influencing voters.

Violations are punishable with imprisonment of up to two years, a fine, or both.

Restrictions on Media Coverage

TV & Digital Media: No election-related visuals or content intended to influence voters may be aired or published. General political coverage not targeting voters in the polling area is permitted.

Radio: Treated as a “similar apparatus” under the Act; airing of election matter is prohibited.

Print Advertisements

Under Section 127A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951:

All election pamphlets or posters must carry details of the printer and publisher.

Printers must submit copies and declarations to the CEO or District Magistrate.

No political advertisements may be published on polling day or the day prior without pre-certification by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).

Social Media restrictions

The CEO has urged all individuals, political parties, candidates, and supporters to refrain from posting or sharing political content on platforms such as Facebook, X (Twitter), WhatsApp, Instagram, and YouTube during the silence period.

Any digital content aimed at influencing voters may be considered a violation of Section 126. Citizens have also been advised not to forward or amplify such content in private groups.

The CEO appealed for digital restraint to maintain a calm and reflective atmosphere so that voters can make informed decisions without undue influence.