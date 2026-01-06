Bhubaneswar: Vehicle owners in Odisha are set to face stricter enforcement of transport rules from February 1, as FASTag recharge will no longer be allowed for vehicles that do not have a valid insurance or Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

FASTag to remain inactive for non-compliant vehicles

According to the new rule, vehicles with pending traffic challans, no valid insurance, or without a PUCC will not be able to activate or recharge FASTag. As a result, such vehicles crossing toll plazas will be charged heavy penalties. To reactivate FASTag, owners will have to clear all outstanding fines and ensure valid insurance and pollution certificates.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to implement this rule nationwide from February 1, and it will be enforced in Odisha as well. The state Transport Department has already informed the State Transport Authority (STA) about the decision.

Mandatory vehicle tracking device for commercial vehicles

From January 1, rules regarding the installation of Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTD) for public and commercial transport vehicles are being enforced more strictly. These include taxis, commercial four-wheelers, vans, buses, trucks, and vehicles with national permits.

Any new commercial vehicle will not be registered unless a tracking device is installed. Similarly, registration renewal or ownership transfer will not be allowed if the vehicle lacks this device. Vehicle inspection has been made mandatory during these processes.

Fitness and pollution checks to be tightened from April

From April 1, physical inspection of vehicles will be compulsory during fitness certification and pollution checks. Only vehicles with cleared challans and valid insurance will be issued fitness and pollution certificates. The same condition will apply while issuing permits for vehicles.

Speed limit enforcement draws criticism

Rules mandate that district administrations, the Transport Department, and NHAI should install adequate signboards indicating speed limits on roads. However, many roads lack such signage, leaving drivers unaware of permissible speed limits.

Despite this, drivers are being fined up to Rs 2,000 for overspeeding. The lack of proper infrastructure combined with strict penalty enforcement has triggered resentment among motorists, with many alleging that fines are being imposed without adequate preparation by the authorities.