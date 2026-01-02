Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Transport Authority has issued a notification introducing a PUCC validity sticker, commonly called the ‘Green Sticker’, to make pollution certificate checks easier across the state. The sticker will be provided free of cost at RTOs across the state from January 10, 2026.

What is the PUCC Green Sticker?

The Green Sticker is linked to the Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC). It will display key details such as the vehicle registration number, PUCC validity period and the name of the authorised PUC test centre. The sticker will carry a unique serial number and security features to prevent misuse.

Who will get the sticker?

The sticker will be available for all internal combustion engine vehicles. However, it is not mandatory for vehicle owners. The State Transport Authority has clarified that the sticker is only meant to help enforcement officers verify PUCC status quickly during checks.

Issuance of Green Stickers by RTOs

For vehicles tested up to January 9, 2026, PUCC validity stickers will be issued by the respective Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).

Each RTO will open a dedicated counter for issuing the stickers. Before issuing a sticker, the RTO will verify PUCC details from the VAHAN database, confirm that the PUC test centre is authorised and check vehicle details with the registration certificate.

Vehicle owners will need to show the PUCC (Form 59), RC and a valid identity proof. In case someone else is authorised, a signed authorisation letter and self-attested Aadhaar copies will be required.

Issuance of Green Stickers by testing centres

From January 10 onwards, authorised PUC testing centres will issue the PUCC Green Sticker directly at the time of testing. The sticker will be given only after successful completion of the emission test and generation of Form 59.

The notification clearly states that no extra fee can be charged for the sticker. It will be issued only for vehicles tested at the same authorised centre.

Rules for filling in sticker details

Details on the sticker must be written clearly using a black permanent marker without overwriting or corrections. Any sticker found tampered with or altered will be treated as invalid.

Strict action against fake stickers

Each sticker will be tamper-proof and self-adhesive, with security hologram features. The State Transport Authority has warned that issuing fake or unauthorised stickers will invite strict action, including cancellation of PUC authorisation and penalties under motor vehicle laws.

‘No PUCC, No Fuel’ rule from April 1

The notification comes ahead of the statewide implementation of the ‘No Pollution Under Control Certificate, no petrol’ rule from April 1. Under this rule, fuel stations across Odisha will not supply fuel to vehicles that do not have a valid PUCC.

Transport officials said the Green Sticker will help enforcement teams and fuel station staff quickly identify vehicles with valid pollution certificates, even though carrying the sticker itself remains optional for vehicle owners.