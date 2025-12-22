Bhubaneswar: Following an announcement made earlier by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on the occasion of Self-Governance Day, the Odisha government today notified the formation of 24 new Notified Area Councils (NACs) and five municipalities.

During the Self-Governance Day celebrations held on August 31, 2025, the Chief Minister had announced the establishment of 36 new urban local bodies across the state. The announcement included the upgradation of Puri to a municipal corporation, along with the creation of 28 NACs and seven municipalities. Draft proposals for the same had been prepared earlier.

As per the latest notification, Boudh district will get Boudhgarh as a new municipality. In Ganjam district, Bhanjanagar, Kabisuryanagar and Polsara have been upgraded to municipalities, while Karanjia has been declared a municipality in Mayurbhanj district.

According to the final notification, 24 new NACs will be set up across 14 districts. These include Pallahara in Angul district; Simulia in Balasore; Sohela in Bargarh; Tihidi and Dhusuri in Bhadrak; Salipur, Badamba and Narsinghpur in Cuttack; Gondia in Dhenkanal; Jagannathprasad and Patrapur in Ganjam; Narla and Jayapatna in Kalahandi; Tangi in Khordha; Borigumma in Koraput; Bangriposi, Chitrada, Kaptipada and Rasgobindpur in Mayurbhanj; Bisamcuttack in Rayagada; Bamra and Rengali in Sambalpur; and Birmaharajpur in Subarnapur district.

With these additions, the total number of municipalities in Odisha has increased to 53, while the number of NACs has risen to 86.