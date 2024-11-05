Bhubaneswar: Following the death of two women and another two remaining in critical condition at SCB Medical College and Hospital due to consumption of mango kernel, the Odisha Government ordered for an inquiry by the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC).

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today directed the RDC to probe the mango kernel death issue in Kandhamal district.

Ramita Patamajhi and Runu Majhi from Mandipanka village of the district died while undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital. They along with six others had consumed rice and mango kernel gruel after which they fell sick

Out of those, Patamajhi and Majhi died while two other women remained critical and were shifted to the SCB Hospital. Sources said the two women receiving treatment at SCB have been diagnosed with hepatitis, resulting in severe multi-organ failure.

Today, a delegation of Congress leaders including several MLAs met Governor Raghubar Das at Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum on the mango kernel deaths. The Governor later spoke to Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja on the issue.

In a clarification, the State Government stated all the 69 families in Mandipanka village are availing rice as per the National Food Security Act. Also, land pattas have been allotted to them.

An Anganwadi Centre has been functioning in the village. ASHA workers and the Child Development Project Officer visited the village regularly, the Government stated.

