Bhubaneswar: Odisha has highlighted its long-term vision for sustainable and resilient urban growth at the Urban Policy Dialogues 2025, held in Bengaluru by the Indian Institute for Human Settlements. The event brought together key policymakers and experts to discuss the challenges and opportunities shaping India’s urban future.

Speaking at a session on India’s growing stranded asset concerns, Odisha Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Usha Padhee stressed the need for cities to adopt planning models that are flexible, climate-resilient and inclusive. She said urban development strategies must be prepared to handle rapid demographic changes and increasing environmental pressures.

Padhee noted that cities should be viewed as dynamic ecosystems shaped by people and their aspirations. She said the goal of modern urban planning should be to create cities that safeguard dignity, enhance the quality of life and remain equipped to serve future generations.

Usha Padhee meets Chief Commissioner of Greater Bengaluru Authority

During her visit, she also met the Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority to discuss governance reforms and institutional strengthening for expanding metropolitan regions. The talks focused on developing cities as drivers of economic activity and innovation while ensuring equitable growth.

She reaffirmed that Odisha is pushing ahead with technology-driven and reform-focused urban development, prioritising community participation and improved liveability.

According to the state’s vision, the future of urban Odisha lies in cities that provide dignity, opportunity and a sustainable environment for all residents.