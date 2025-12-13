Bhubaneswar:Odisha has recorded a better price situation than the national average, with retail inflation slipping to -1.29 per cent in November this year, according to a data released by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Odisha performs better than National Average

The figures reveal that rural retail inflation in the state stood at -1.85 per cent, while urban inflation was recorded at 0.26 per cent. In comparison, retail inflation at the national level stood at 0.71 per cent, indicating that Odisha fared better than the overall country in terms of price stability.

At the national level, retail inflation stood at 0.71 per cent during the same period. Rural inflation across the country was recorded at 0.10 per cent, while urban inflation rose to 1.40 per cent.

The comparison highlights that Odisha remained in a relatively stronger position than the national average in terms of price stability.

Urban Consumers Face Higher Price Pressure Nationwide

The figures indicate that urban households across India experienced greater inflationary pressure than rural consumers in November. In contrast, Odisha’s urban inflation remained far lower than the national urban average, offering relief to city dwellers in the state.

Harvest Season Helps Contain Rural Prices

Officials attributed the subdued rural inflation in Odisha to the ongoing harvest season of major crops. With adequate production of vegetables and other agricultural commodities, rural households were less dependent on market purchases.

As a result, price levels in rural areas remained largely under control.

Food Prices Ease, Fuel and Lighting Costs Rise

While prices of food items and vegetables declined during November, fuel and lighting-related costs witnessed an increase. Additionally, higher prices of vegetables, protein-rich food items and fuel contributed to a marginal uptick in inflation at the national level compared to October.

In October, India’s retail inflation stood at 0.25 per cent.

Inflation Below RBI’s Target for Tenth Consecutive Month

Despite the slight rise in November, retail inflation has remained below the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4 per cent for the tenth consecutive month. This sustained moderation has strengthened expectations of a continued accommodative monetary policy stance.

Scope for Further Interest Rate Cuts

Economists believe the controlled inflation environment leaves room for further reduction in interest rates in the coming months. Recently, the RBI had cut the repo rate by 0.25 per cent, signalling its intent to support economic growth.

GST Reforms Help Check Price Rise

Experts also pointed to the impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, which have led to reduced prices of several goods. These reforms have played a crucial role in preventing a sharper rise in inflation and helped maintain overall price stability.

Inflation Rise Lower Than Expert Projections

While analysts had earlier projected a steeper increase in retail inflation in November, the actual rise remained modest. Economists said this was due to improved supply conditions and policy interventions that helped absorb price shocks.

Year-on-year inflation rates (%) of major States for Rural, Urban and Combined for November, 2025 (Provisional)(Base: 2012=100)