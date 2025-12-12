Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today inaugurated the eco retreat at Konark in Odisha’s Puri district for 2025-26 season.

The eco retreat facility came up on Chandrabhaga beach at Konark. As many as 70 luxury tent houses have been set up at the eco retreat to offer glamping to the tourists.

The visitors will enjoy all facilities similar to five-star hotels, including food and night stay facility, at Konark eco retreat, said the Tourism Department.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, MLAs of Puri district and senior officials of the state government were present at the inaugural ceremony.

Know details about facilities and charges at Konark Eco Retreat

The eco retreat facility at Konark will be made available for tourists till March 12. This year, the Tourism Department has set up altogether 30 deluxe cottages, 20 premium cottages, eight presidential villas and 12 royal cottages at Konark Eco Retreat.

The department will charge between Rs 5,400 and Rs 9,000 for a deluxe cottage per night while the tourists will have to pay between Rs 7,000 and Rs 16,000 for a premium cottage.

They can check into a royal cottage by paying anywhere between Rs 10,000 to Rs 16,000 while the charges for the presidential villa will be between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000.

The tourists can enjoy watersports, beach shacks, parasailing, cycling, beach volleyball and yoga among other facilities at Konark Eco Retreat. Besides, the eco retreat has two bars and conference hall facilities for the visitors.

Eco retreat facilities had been launched at 6 locations in Odisha on Nov 15

The Tourism Department had earlier launched eco retreat facilities at six scenic locations across the state for 2025-26 season.

Parida, who also holds the Tourism portfolio, launched the eco retreat facilities at Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara, Satkosia in Angul, Hirakud in Sambalpur, Daringbadi in Kandhamal, Sonapur in Ganjam and Putsil in Koraput through virtual mode from ‘Odisha Parab’ in Bengaluru on November 15.

“Eco Retreat Odisha offers a truly unforgettable experience, from serene natural landscapes and premium glamping stays to rich cultural trails and authentic local cuisines. Come, explore the magic of Odisha, where every destination tells a new story of beauty,” said Parida.

The tourists can secure their dates at bookodisha.com or dialing 0674-262330, said the Tourism Department.