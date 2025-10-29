Bhubaneswar: Pabitra Mohan Samal has been appointed as the Principal Secretary to the Law Department in Odisha.

The Orissa High Court recently issued a notification in this regard. Samal was earlier serving as the District and Sessions Judge in Balangir.

Incumbent Principal Secretary transferred

Manas Ranjan Barik, the incumbent Principal Secretary to Law Department, has been transferred and posted as the District and Sessions Judge in Cuttack.

As per the notification, Asanta Kumar Das has been appointed as the District and Sessions Judge of Ganjam at Berhampur.

Similarly, Pradyumna Kumar Nayak has been appointed the District and Sessions Judge in Jagatsinghpur, said the notification.

