Guwahati/Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Department of Tourism in association with FICCI as the industry partner, today inaugurated ‘Odisha Parab 2026’ in Guwahati, marking the commencement of a three-day cultural and tourism showcase.

The event celebrates Odisha’s rich heritage, vibrant traditions, exquisite handicrafts, handlooms, authentic cuisine and diverse tourism experiences, while strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties between Odisha and Assam.

The ‘Odisha Parab 2026’ is being held from 30 January to 1 February 2026 in Guwahati, with the support of the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, ORMAS, and Mission Shakti.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Pravati Parida, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, Minister of Women and Child Development, Mission Shakti and Tourism Department, Government of Odisha; Diganta Barah, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Tourism Department, Government of Assam; Balwant Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Department of Tourism; Deepankar Mohapatra, Director Tourism, Government of Odisha. The occasion was attended by tourism stakeholders, industry leaders, members of the Odia diaspora and the invited guests.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Chief Minister highlighted Odisha Parab as a flagship cultural outreach initiative of the State, aimed at presenting Odisha as an experiential destination that seamlessly blends culture, heritage, cuisine, nature and modern tourism infrastructure.

Diganta Barah emphasised the importance of inter-state collaboration in tourism promotion and appreciated Odisha’s initiative in showcasing its cultural and tourism strengths in the Assam, noting the growing tourism linkages between the two regions.

Senior officials from the Department of Tourism reiterated the Odisha Parab is not merely a cultural festival, but a comprehensive tourism engagement platform that brings together artisans, performers, culinary experts, tour operators, and institutional stakeholders under one roof.