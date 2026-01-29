Bhubaneswar: The state government is all set to hold the ‘Odisha Parab’, a cultural and tourism extravaganza, in Assam’s Guwahati.

The Tourism Department of the state government is scheduled to hold the event at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati from January 30 to February 1. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and senior officials of the state government will attend the event.

The three-day event will celebrate Odisha’s culture, craft and cuisine, said the Tourism Department.

“Enjoy captivating cultural performances, live demonstrations of traditional crafts and authentic Odia cuisine and immersive showcases of state’s diverse tourism destinations, from heritage and spirituality to nature and adventure, at Odisha Parab in Guwahati,” added the department.

‘Odisha Parab’ was held in Bangalore in Nov last year

It is worth mentioning here that the Department of Tourism, in association with several other government departments and agencies, had organised the Odisha Parab in Bangalore from November 15 to 17 last year.

The state government has introduced several measures for the development of tourism sector in Odisha and attract tourists from across the Globe.

Deputy CM Parida, who also holds the Tourism portfolio, recently launched two luxury caravans in the state. The two luxury caravans have been equipped with world-class facilities and they will help provide more enjoyable experiences to the tourists visiting the state.

Similarly, the state government had launched eco retreat facilities at seven locations across Odisha for 2025-26 season some days ago.

The eco retreat facilities had been launched at Konark in Puri district, Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara, Satkosia in Angul, Hirakud in Sambalpur, Daringbadi in Kandhamal, Sonapur in Ganjam and Putsil in Koraput district.