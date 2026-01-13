Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is considering a major change in the evaluation system of Plus Two examinations from 2026. The proposal aims to introduce online assessment of answer sheets, beginning with the Arts stream.

Online evaluation under consideration

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said preparations are underway to conduct an online evaluation of Plus Two Arts answer sheets.

However, the minister clarified that the plan has not yet received final approval. The budget required for implementing the online system is still under consideration. A final decision will be taken once the budget is approved.

Budget approval key to implementation

According to the minister, financial provisions will be made for the necessary infrastructure and related arrangements. He said the department has already prepared a proposal, and planning is in progress. Once approval is granted, the new evaluation system will be put into effect.

The minister also said that online evaluation will help complete the assessment of answer sheets within the stipulated time period.

10 vendors show interest

As many as 10 vendors have so far shown interest in the online evaluation. A special committee has been formed to finalise the vendor. While educationists have welcomed the proposal for online evaluation, they emphasised the importance of maintaining transparency in the selection of the vendor.

AI cameras to prevent question paper leaks

The minister further said that AI-enabled cameras will continue to be used to monitor examination processes and safeguard question papers. He recalled that AI cameras were installed during the last Higher Secondary examinations, and no question paper leak was reported.

He said the use of AI cameras ensures transparent and fair conduct of exams and helps prevent any leakage of question papers.

AI cameras will be installed at as many as 211 examination hubs. The Plus Two exams are scheduled to commence from February 18 at 1358 centres. A total of 401623 students have been enrolled for the exams, including 256707 in the Arts stream.