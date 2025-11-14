Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a resounding victory in the Nuapada Assembly bypoll, marking another major milestone after forming the government in Odisha for the first time.

Jay Dholakia reclaims father’s seat with record margin

Party candidate Jay Dholakia clinched the seat with an emphatic margin of 83,748 votes, reclaiming the constituency once represented by his late father, Rajendra Dholakia.

Jay Dholakia secured 1,23,869 votes, surpassing his father’s 2024 winning tally by more than 62,047 votes. Rajendra Dholakia had won the seat on a BJD ticket in the last Assembly election.

BJD falls to third place in surprising turnaround

In a surprising setback for the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the party, which held the seat in 2024, slipped to third place. Its candidate Snehangini Chhuria managed to secure only 38,408 votes. The Congress, which fielded Ghasiram Majhi—an Independent candidate who had put up a strong fight in 2024—emerged as the runner-up, polling 40,121 votes.

Also Read: Riding on good governance, welfare schemes, a 'double-engine' govt chugs towards another victory in Bihar

Speaking after the victory, Jay Dholakia said, “I will head to Bhubaneswar to meet Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi this evening.” He is also expected to offer prayers at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri on Saturday morning.

A total of 14 candidates contested the Nuapada bypoll, including nine Independents. The election, held on November 11, recorded an impressive 83.45% turnout, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8, which left the Nuapada seat vacant.