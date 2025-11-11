Bhubaneswar: In the aftermath of the deadly blast in Delhi that claimed lives of several civilians, Odisha Police have been placed on high alert across the state, officials said on Tuesday.

Briefing the media persons, the Odisha Additional Director General (ADG) of Police (Law and Order), Sanjay Kumar, said, "All police personnel have been instructed to maintain heightened vigilance in important locations. The vital installations, religious places and other communally sensitive areas across the state have been kept under close watch."

Also Read: Faridabad: More explosives recovered, two held in ongoing probe

Enhanced surveillance has been implemented in Bhubaneswar and other key locations.

Preventive measures are being taken in coordination with national security agencies.

"Although no specific intelligence inputs pertaining to Odisha have been received, the state police are fully prepared to tackle any situation," Kumar said.

Also Read: Three Kashmiri doctors involved in Delhi blast

Heightened security at temples, airports and public places

Coastal security has been prioritised, with special attention given to airports, temples, and crowded public places.

Special forces and equipment have been deployed to strengthen multi-layered security arrangements in Bhubaneswar, Puri, and other districts.

Security checks at entry points are being carried out using both manual and electronic devices, though no suspicious activity has been detected so far.

"Odisha remains a peaceful state. We appeal to citizens not to believe in rumours or misinformation and to rely only on official communication channels. The police are committed to safeguarding every citizen's security and maintaining law and order across the state," Kumar added.

Also Read: India receives global support after deadly Delhi blast

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday instructed the Odisha Director General of Police (DGP), Y.B. Khurania over phone to put in place extensive security arrangements across the state.

The Chief Minister advised the Odisha Police to remain fully alert, in view of the major public festivals attracting huge crowds, especially the ongoing famous Bali Yatra festival in Cuttack and other places of the state.

Chief Minister Majhi also directed that security measures be further tightened in all major cities and sensitive locations across the state.

The Odisha Police have intensified security arrangements at important and sensitive locations, including the 12th-century Jagannath Temple in Puri, Hirakud Dam, railway stations, and other key public places across the state.

(IANS)