Bhubaneswar: A preparatory meeting was held on the allocation of second phase of ‘SUBHADRA’ scheme money to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries.

Under the chairmanship of Development Commissioner Anu Garg, a discussion was held on allocation of the first installment of SUBHADRA money in second phase on October 9. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida made an announcement on this earlier.

The second instalment of ‘SUBHADRA’ money will be distributed on March 8, 2025.

The Odisha Government distributed money to 25,29,720 eligible beneficiaries in the first phase of the first instalment.

The Government targeted to allocate the ‘SUBHADRA’ money to ₹1 crore beneficiaries.

During the meeting, it was revealed that so far, 98 lakh applicants registered to receive the SUBHADRA money. Garg directed officials to complete establishing the required system for completion of the registration by October 6.

The Development Commissioner directed to set up a feedback monitoring system for those who has received the first phase money. The feedback would include how the beneficiaries are utilizing the money. She also asked the Information and Public Relations Department to continue creating awareness about SUBHADRA scheme.

Principal Secretary of I&PR department Sanjay Kumar Singh. Principal Secretary of Women and Child Development Subha Sharma and Director Monisha Banerjee was present during the meeting.

