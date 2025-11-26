Bhubaneswar: Shree Gundicha temple at Odisha’s Puri town will be reopened for devotees from December 1. This was revealed by Puri district Collector Dibyajyoti Parida today.

The administration has removed encroachments near Shree Gundicha temple and made the necessary arrangement to facilitate devotees’ visit. The shrine, believed to the birthplace of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, will be reopened for devotees from December 1, said the Puri Collector.

Now, the devotees can visit Shree Gundicha temple round-the-year, he added. A decsion to allow the devotees to visit Shree Gundicha temple throughout the year was taken at a meeting of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Commitee recently.

Lord Jagannath and his siblings are worshipped at Shree Gundicha temple during Rath Yatra

Lord Jagannath and his siblings travel to Shree Gundicha temple from Puri Srimandir by riding their respective chariots on the occasion of Rath Yatra every year.

They return to Lions’ Gate of the Srimandir after nine-day sojourn on the occasion of Bahuda Yatra. Thousands of devotees visit Shree Gundicha temple to offer prayers before the sibling deities during the Rath Yatra.

In the past, devotees were allowed to visit Shree Gundicha temple throughout the year. However, the system was discontinued around six years ago due to certain issues, reports said.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) will manage the day-to-day affairs of Shree Gundicha temple. The authorities will later take a call on introducing the paid (ticket) darshan system at the shrine, said the Collector.