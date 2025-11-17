Bhubaneswar: The authorities of Jagannath temple at Odisha’s Puri town have ramped up preparation for introduction of ‘Dhadi’ (queue) darshan system for devotees at the 12th century shrine.

The newly-constituted Jagannath Temple Managing Committee had approved a proposal in this regard some days ago.

The queue system will be introduced at Natamandap on the temple premises. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) will first launch the system on an experimental basis before its full-scale introduction.

Wooden ramps ready for ‘Dhadi’ darshan at Jagannath temple

SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee and a few members of the managing committee today examined the wooden ramps, constructed for the introduction of the queue system, at a production facility in the capital city here.

The wooden ramps will be transported to Puri and installed at Jagannath temple ahead of the introduction of queue system at the shrine.

Also Read: SOP for inventory of Puri Jagannath temple Ratna Bhandar soon: Odisha Law Minister

“We are committed to ensure smooth darshan for the devotees at Jagannath temple. Today, we organised a live demonstration of the Dhadi darshan system for the servitor members of the managing committee and sought their suggestions before rolling out the initiative at the shrine,” said Padhee.

As per the decision taken at the managing committee meeting, the temple authorities will prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the queue system. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has recently allowed the SJTA to install air-conditioning (AC) system at the Natamandap, located close to the sanctum sanctorum, for the convenience of devotees.