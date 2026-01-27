Bhubaneswar: In view of the Odisha Bandh call given by farmers’ organisations on January 28, the state government has directed all district collectors to take precautionary measures to maintain law and order.

In a letter issued to the collectors, the Home Department asked district administrations to remain alert against any untoward incidents during the strike. They have also been instructed to make necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth functioning of Central and State government offices across Odisha.

“Situation may be kept under close watch to ensure maintenance of essential services in the State,” the letter stated.

Notably, the Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan, NYCS, and several other farmers’ organisations have announced a statewide bandh on January 28 to press for various demands.

Earlier in the day, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, had written to district collectors requesting special arrangements to ensure the smooth movement of students appearing for the Pathani Samanta Mathematics Scholarship Test (PMST).

The PMST examination will be held on January 28 from 10 am to 1 pm at 463 centres across the state.