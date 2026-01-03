Bhubaneswar: Air quality deteriorated sharply across several parts of Odisha on Saturday, with five towns from the state occupying the top five positions nationally for the worst Air Quality Index (AQI) levels.

Talcher emerged as the most polluted town in the country with an AQI of 332, categorised as Very Poor. It was followed by Baripada (324), Angul (321), Cuttack (300) and Balasore (297).

The air quality in Bhubaneswar, the state capital, also worsened, recording an AQI of 294, while Delhi reported an AQI of 267.

In response to the deteriorating air quality in Talcher, the Angul district administration on Saturday imposed several restrictions for seven days. As per the directive, construction activities will not be allowed between 6 pm and 10 am, and demolition work has been completely banned within the Talcher municipal area.

The Talcher Municipality, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have been directed to jointly carry out water sprinkling across the town three times a day to suppress dust.

Movement of heavy vehicles has been restricted, and burning of waste has been strictly prohibited in Talcher. Trucks plying on NH-149 must ensure that all materials being transported are properly covered.

Dhabas and eateries in the area have been instructed not to use coal for cooking purposes.

The police, Regional Transport Office (RTO) and municipal officials have been directed to strictly enforce the measures to curb further deterioration of air quality.