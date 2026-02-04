Bhubaneswar: In a move aimed at easing access to public services, the Odisha government is set to offer Revenue Department services through WhatsApp.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the WhatsApp-based services will be available round-the-clock. Citizens will be able to submit grievances and applications related to land and revenue matters through the platform, which will be resolved within a stipulated time frame.

The initiative is expected to reduce corruption and help people avail services without having to visit Tahsil offices, the minister said.

Pujari added strict action will be taken against concerned officials if complaints are not resolved within the prescribed time or if any instance of corruption is found. He also said citizens will be able to directly lodge grievances with the Revenue Minister via WhatsApp.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to formally launch the WhatsApp service at a programme tomorrow.

The minister further informed 55 Tahsil offices across the state will be converted into registrar offices.

Notably, in March last year, the Odisha government partnered with Meta to launch a unified WhatsApp chatbot for seamless delivery of public services. Through the chatbot, citizens can access key government services such as obtaining birth and income certificates, applying for driving and fertiliser licences, and availing benefits under schemes including the National Family Benefit Scheme.