Bhubaneswar: The Congress party today announced its list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Nuapada bypoll in Odisha. Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das announced the list in the evening.

National-level leaders in the list

The party has included several of its national-level leaders in the list of star campaigners for the by-election.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, his deputy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Odisha Ajay Kumar Lallu and former JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar have been included in the list.

Senior OPCC leaders included

Senior Odisha Congress leaders including Das himself, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ramachandra Kadam, former Chief Minister Giridhar Gomang, former OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, former Union Minister Srikanta Jena and former Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Narasingha Mishra have been designated as star campaigners for the bypoll.

Party’s women, youth and students’ wings leaders also in the list

The Opposition party has also roped in the leaders of its women, youth and students’ wings in the list of star campaigners. Congress women wing chief Alka Lamba, youth wing president Uday Bhanu Chib and students’ wing president Varun Choudhury to campaign for Congress candidate in the bypoll.

It is worth mentioning here that the Congress party has fielded tribal leader Ghasiram Majhi as its candidate for the by-election, scheduled to be held on November 11.

The ruling BJP has picked Jay Dholakia, the son of deceased BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, as its nominee while Opposition BJD has announced former Minister Snehangini Chhuria as its candidate for the bypoll.

The by-election was necessitated due to the demise of sitting MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8.

