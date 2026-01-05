Bhubaneswar: A meeting between the state government and the All Odisha Rice Millers’ Association (AORMA) has failed to yield any result, for which the millers have decided to continue their agitation. The association announced that rice mill operations will be stopped as the government did not give any written assurance on fulfilling their long-pending demands.

A meeting was held between the millers and the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department to discuss various issues. However, the talks remained inconclusive.

Millers firm on agitation

AORMA said the agitation would continue until the government provides a written commitment to resolve their demands. They warned that paddy procurement-related activities would remain suspended across all districts of Odisha.

“We will not withdraw the agitation until our demands are met with a clear written assurance,” the association leaders said, adding that paddy procurement will be stopped statewide as part of the protest.

Key demands remain unresolved

The millers have been seeking payment of custody and maintenance charges for the Kharif Marketing Seasons 2023-24 and 2024-25, additional incentives for custom milling, revision of transportation charges beyond 40 km, and restoration of one per cent driage for raw milling. Despite earlier meetings with government representatives and even a discussion with the concerned minister, no formal order has been issued so far.

According to the association, millers had resumed operations earlier based on verbal assurances given during meetings held in late November and early December. However, more than five weeks have passed without any official notification.

Government seeks more time

After the latest round of discussions, the Food Supplies Department said it is aware of the millers’ demands and has sought more time to address the issues. It said efforts are being made to ensure that the paddy procurement process is not affected.

The department maintained that steps are being taken to resolve the concerns at the earliest so that procurement operations can continue smoothly.

Procurement likely to be hit

The millers’ decision is expected to further disrupt the already delayed kharif paddy procurement process, especially in several districts of western Odisha, where farmers’ protests are already underway. With no immediate resolution in sight, both farmers and procurement agencies may face fresh uncertainty in the coming days.