Bhubaneswar: The agitation by government doctors in Odisha has intensified as their demands remain unfulfilled, leading to further disruption of outpatient services across the state.

Two-hour OPD shutdown begins

The Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) has decided to shut down Outpatient Department services for two hours every day at government hospitals. As per the decision, OPDs will remain closed from 9 am to 11 am daily starting today.

The shutdown is being observed at all levels of government healthcare facilities, including primary health centres, community health centres and district headquarters hospitals.

Protest over 10-point charter of demands

OMSA has been agitating since December 26, pressing for fulfilment of its 10-point charter of demands. These include parity with central government pay scales, abolition of the Level-15 pay structure, cadre restructuring, higher incentives for specialists and super specialists, and an exit policy for doctors serving in KBK and KBK-plus regions. The association has maintained that the agitation will continue until it receives a written assurance from the government.

Earlier, doctors were closing OPD services for one hour daily. However, with no progress in talks, the association decided to extend the shutdown period.

The state government has constituted an inter-departmental committee to examine the demands raised by the doctors.

Emergency services unaffected

Despite the intensified protest, OMSA has clarified that emergency and critical care services will continue without disruption. The association has maintained that patient care in emergency situations will not be compromised during the agitation.

Inconvenience likely for patients

With the daily two-hour OPD shutdown now in force, patients visiting government hospitals across Odisha are likely to face increased inconvenience in the coming days if the stalemate continues.