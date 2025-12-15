Sambalpur: A simmering discontent over inability to sell paddy despite opening of mandis has now erupted into a full-blown farmers’ agitation with a district-wide shutdown call on December 19 in Odisha's Sambalpur district. The bandh call was given by the Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti after the crisis reached a breaking point with non-issuance of procurement tokens.

Calling out the lapse as sheer administrative apathy, the outfit has also announced a series of innovative protest programmes beginning December 16, warning the government of intensified agitation if the token issue is not resolved immediately.

Administration draws fire as protests escalate

As per reports, farmers across Sambalpur district are yet to receive the mandatory tokens required for selling their produce although paddy procurement mandis have officially opened. This has resulted in mounting losses for farmers with paddy-laden vehicles remaining stranded at various mandis. Agricultural unions said that around 65,000 farmers are registered for paddy procurement in Sambalpur district. But nearly 6,000 farmers have not received a single token while about 45,000 farmers have been issued only one token each, far from sufficient to sell their entire produce. However, official figures from the Supply Department stated that out of 65,143 registered farmers, 61,892 have received tokens so far, while around 2,000 farmers are yet to be issued a single token.

Farmers have alleged that repeated complaints to the administration has yielded no result till now. Recently, road blockades were witnessed in various places including Rengali, Sindurpank, Rairakhol and Huma with farmers demanding immediate issuance of token but despite assurance, the problem presisted forcing them back to the streets. They also complained that instead of solutions, the State has resorted to suppression measures like arrests which has only sharpened the confrontation.

Livelihoods at stake, distress sale surges

With the deadlock only adding to the anguish of farmers, the grim situation has led to a surge in distress sale of paddy in several areas. Farmers rue that despite mandis opening nearly a month late, the administration has still failed to ensure smooth procurement. They pointed out that while paddy procurement is proceeding smoothly in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, Odisha continues to struggle despite both states being ruled by the same political party.

With the district headed towards a decisive showdown between farmers and the administration on December 19, it remains to be seen if the agitation will manage to translate the promises of the government into tangible results. Unless immediate corrective steps are taken, the unrest threatens to spread beyond Sambalpur, turning a procurement failure into a larger agrarian flashpoint.

Also read: Odisha: BJD voices concern on farmer woes over paddy procurement