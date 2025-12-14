Bhubaneswar: National Informatics Centre, Odisha has been awarded the 'Excellence in Digital Governance' for the project DEPMOS (Directorate of Export Promotion and Marketing- Online Services).

DEPMOS is an e-Governance initiative by the Government of Odisha, developed and implemented by NIC to digitise and streamline the services offered by the Directorate of Export Promotion and Marketing (DEPM) under MSME Department. It aims to support MSMEs by automating key processes related to registration, rate contracts, inspections, etc. This project has significantly enhanced service delivery, reduced turnaround times and improved transparency in government procurement and marketing for MSMEs in Odisha.

The award was presented at 19th Digital Transformation Conclave and Awards by Major General Manjeet Singh, SM, Joint Secretary (Cyber) National Security Council Secretariat, Government of India and Manas Ranjan Panda, Managing Director, OCAC and Special Secretary, Electronics and IT Department, Government of Odisha.

The award received by Mohammed Mojibullah Khan, Director (IT), NIC Odisha. This award is a testament to innovation, dedication and transformation in the field of Digital Governance.