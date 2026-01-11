Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has upheld the decision of a lower court that disqualified the sarpanch of Suhagpur panchayat under Kakatpur block in Odisha's Puri district for not being able to read and write Odia. With this ruling, the sarpanch has lost his post.

The High Court refused to interfere with the earlier judgments that had declared his election invalid under the Odisha Gram Panchayat Act.

Law mandates knowledge of Odia

As per the Odisha Gram Panchayat Act, a person who cannot read and write Odia is not eligible to contest or hold the post of sarpanch. The courts observed that since a sarpanch is the head of a village panchayat and has important administrative duties, basic knowledge of Odia is essential to perform the role effectively.

Case background

The petitioner, Sheikh Abutahar, was elected as the sarpanch of Suhagpur gram panchayat in 2022. His election was challenged by Shantilata Mishra, who filed a case in the Nimapada Civil Judge Court (Junior Division), alleging that he was unable to read and write Odia.

After examining evidence and witness statements, the civil court on March 7, 2025, declared his election invalid.

Appeals rejected at all levels

Sheikh Abutahar challenged the civil court order before the Additional District Judge, Nimapada. On July 16, 2025, the court upheld the civil court verdict.

Following this, the petitioner approached the High Court. A bench headed by Justice RK Pattanaik dismissed the petition and maintained the decisions of the lower courts.