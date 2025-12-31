Bhubaneswar: Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department Principal Secretary and PuriJagannath temple chief administrator, Arabinda Kumar Padhee, has been promoted to the rank of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) in Odisha.

The General Administration and Public Grievance Department of the state government today issued a notification in this regard.

Padhee, a 1996-batch Odisha-cadre IAS officer, has been promoted to the apex grade that is Level-17 of the pay matrix in IAS from January 1, 2026, said the notification.

On promotion to the apex grade, Padhee is appointed in the rank of Additional Chief Secretary and allowed to continue as the Principal Secretary to Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department and Puri Jagannath temple chief administrator, it added.

As per the notification, Sushil Kumar Lohani, a 1995-batch IAS officer, has been promoted to the apex grade that is Level-17 of the pay matrix in IAS.