Bhubaneswar: The fourth meeting of the High Power Committee on Aviation was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja at Kharabela Bhawan in the Odisha capital here today.

Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Principal Secretary, Commerce & Transport Department, Usha Padhee, Commissioner cum Secretary Tourism Balwant Singh along with other senior officials participated in the meeting, which focused on advancing Odisha’s aviation ecosystem in line with the vision of Vikshit Odisha 2036–47.

The committee reviewed the emerging opportunities in the aviation sector and discussed measures to accelerate infrastructure development, enhance connectivity, and create an enabling policy environment. The meeting held discussions on Odisha’s long-term goal of establishing 15 fully operational airports by 2047, a milestone that would significantly elevate the state’s regional, domestic, and international air linkages.

Emphasis on dedicated policy for setting up of Flight Training Organisations in the state

The meeting underscored the need for a dedicated policy to promote the establishment of Flight Training Organisations (FTOs) in Odisha, aimed at developing a strong talent pool for the aviation industry. The operationalisation of the Aviation Centre at Dhenkanal was also reviewed, with emphasis on making it a key hub for flight training and capacity building. Discussions further centred on formulating a comprehensive State Aviation Policy to streamline regulatory processes, attract private investments, and facilitate uniform growth across the sector.

In addition, the committee considered recognising aviation manufacturing and MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) facilities as a Thrust Sector under the Industrial Policy resolution to strengthen Odisha’s aviation value chain and draw new industries to the state. Deliberations also included the development of a new Destination Policy to expand general air connectivity and promote regional accessibility through small aircraft-based services, particularly for remote and underserved areas.

Progress on the development of airports and airstrips, including the proposed greenfield International Airport at Puri, was reviewed in detail. The Chief Secretary stressed the importance of inter-departmental coordination, timely project execution, and proactive planning to position Odisha as a leading aviation hub in eastern India and unlock new horizons for tourism, trade, and investment. The connectivity to Rourkela and Jharsuguda was also reviewed at the meeting.