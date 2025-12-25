Bhubaneswar: With cold wave conditions prevailing across Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fog alert for several districts of the state for the next five days.

Shallow to Moderate Fog likely in early morning hours

According to the IMD forecast, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur during the early morning hours of December 26 and 27 at isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Khordha, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Balangir and Ganjam districts.

Similarly, shallow to moderate fog is expected during the early hours of December 28, 29 and 30 at isolated pockets in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Khordha, Angul, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Sundargarh and Ganjam districts.

No major change in minimum temperature, says IMD

The IMD has also stated that there will be no significant change in minimum (night) temperatures across Odisha during the next seven days.

In the last 24 hours, Phulbani recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius, while Similiguda reported 6.1 degrees Celsius, emerging as the coldest place in the hill region. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded minimum temperatures of 15 degrees Celsius and 13.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, several parts of the state were covered by a thick blanket of fog on Thursday morning. Very dense fog, with visibility below 50 metres, was reported in Nayagarh and Dhenkanal, while dense fog with visibility below 200 metres was observed in Paradip, Bhubaneswar, Khordha and Phulbani.