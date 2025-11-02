Bhubaneswar: A shopkeeper in Odisha’s Sambalpur district allegedly killed a bull after it devoured a packet of bread from his grocery shop today. The incident took place in Hirakud area of the Western Odisha district.

As per reports, the bull devoured the bread packet worth around Rs 20 from the shop of Shiva Mohanty (55) in Hirakud area of Sambalpur around the noon.

The accused attacked the bull with a knife

In a fit of rage, Mohanty attacked the bull in a knife, leaving the bovine critically injured. On being informed by the doctors, a team from the nearby veterinary hospital rushed to the spot and attended the injured bull. However, the bovine succumbed due to excessive bleeding, reports said.

The incident triggered an outrage in the locality, with many animal rights activists condemning the incident as an extreme case of brutality.

On the basis of a complaint, the police swung into action and arrested Mohanty on charges of killing the bull. The accused was later produced in a local court.