Bhubaneswar: In a major development in the Odisha Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment exam scam, the Crime Branch has arrested Sagar Kumar Gouda, a close aide of the main accused Shankar Prusty.

Gouda, aged 22, hails from Balipada in Ganjam district and was residing on the MKCG Medical College campus in Berhampur.

Gouda's role in the scam

According to the Crime Branch, Gouda played a key role in executing the fraudulent scheme linked to the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2024. Acting on instructions from Prusty, he supervised operations under the 'Balasore Module', which was one of the centres of the organised conspiracy.

Investigators revealed that Gouda handled the logistical and ground-level arrangements for the cheating network. He reportedly travelled to Digha on September 29, where hotel accommodations had been booked by another accused, Aravinda Das, to facilitate candidates involved in the malpractice.

Gouda’s role was to oversee the “secret operations” at Digha, working in direct coordination with Prusty.

The Crime Branch said Gouda was deeply involved in multiple aspects of the illegal activities, including coordination, communication, and logistical support for the main accused and his associates.

With this latest arrest, the total number of people arrested in connection with the exam scam has risen to 126.