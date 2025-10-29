Berhampur: In a significant development in the Odisha Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment exam scam, the Berhampur Vigilance Court has granted bail to 114 candidates who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the case.

Out of the 123 people arrested so far, 114 were candidates, who got bail on Tuesday. The court allowed bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 along with two sureties for each accused.

More than 40 lawyers represented the accused candidates during the hearing and filed bail petitions on their behalf.

However, the court rejected the bail applications of nine key accused, including the alleged mastermind, Muna Mohanty.

CBI to conduct probe

Notably, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has decided to hand over the Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment scam case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the decision was taken to ensure all those involved in the recruitment scam face strict legal action.

Meanwhile, the State Government is also considering setting up a permanent commission for the recruitment of police and other uniformed personnel to prevent such incidents in the future, the CMO statement added.

The Odisha Crime Branch had been probing into the case. The agency has uncovered a large-scale question paper leak racket linked to the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2024 conducted by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB).

