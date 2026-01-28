Hyderabad/Bhubaneswar: During Wings India 2026, Asia’s largest civil aviation event being held in Hyderabad, the Odisha government signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to strengthen aviation training infrastructure in the State.

One MoU was signed with M/s Alchemist Aviation for the establishment of a Flying Training Organisation (FTO) at Dandbose Airport in Mayurbhanj, with an annual training capacity of around 50 pilots.

Another MoU was inked with M/s BonV Aero for setting up a UAV (drone) training and testing centre at the Rangeilunda Airstrip, Berhampur. This will be the first such facility in Odisha and is expected to train over 100 UAV pilots annually.

At the Odisha Pavilion, themed “Odisha Takes Flight”, visitors witnessed the State’s efforts to build a future-ready, inclusive and investment-friendly aviation ecosystem. The pavilion showcased Odisha’s progressive aviation policies, expanding regional and international connectivity, focused skilling initiatives and long-term infrastructure planning.

The exhibit also highlighted the State’s vision of “Aviation for All”, presenting opportunities in airport development, aviation training, drone ecosystem growth, MRO potential and human capital development. These initiatives align with Odisha’s long-term roadmap under Viksit Odisha 2036 and Viksit Bharat 2047.

Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport Department, participated as a panelist in the “Women in Aviation” roundtable session, underlining Odisha’s commitment to gender-inclusive growth across the aviation value chain.

She said the State is focused on encouraging girls to explore aviation careers at an early stage and, through coordinated efforts with departments and industry partners, creating an enabling ecosystem for women to enter, grow and lead in the aviation sector.

Wings India 2026, themed “Indian Aviation: Paving the Future — from Design to Deployment, Manufacture to Maintenance, Inclusivity to Innovation,” is being held at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad, from January 28 to 31, 2026.