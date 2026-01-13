Bhubaneswar: In a bid to prevent fatal road accidents caused by sand spillage, the Odisha State Transport Authority (STA) has issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the transportation of sand and other loose construction materials. The circular has been sent to all Regional Transport Officers (RTOs), directing them to strictly enforce safety norms with zero tolerance for violations.

The move comes amid growing concern over road mishaps linked to sand spread on highways, including a recent tragic accident near Mangalpur on National Highway-316, where two women, including a journalist, lost their lives after a scooter slipped on sand and was then hit by a speeding bus.

Rising concern over sand spillage accidents

In its circular, the STA said it has observed that trucks, tippers, and tractor-trolleys often transport sand without proper covering or secure loading. This leads to spillage on roads, creating skidding hazards, especially for two-wheelers, and resulting in serious and sometimes fatal accidents.

The authority noted that courts, including the Orissa High Court, have repeatedly stressed the need for strict regulation of sand transportation. Restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles carrying sand during daytime hours have also been recorded in court directions.

Legal provisions cited

The STA has reminded enforcement officers that the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, clearly mandate that goods carried in open vehicles must be properly covered with suitable materials such as tarpaulin. The circular also refers to provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which allow action against unsafe driving, overloading and violations of permit conditions.

Tribunals, including the National Green Tribunal, have also taken note of violations related to uncovered sand transport and the resulting dust and road hazards.

Mandatory covering with zero tolerance

As per the SOP, no vehicle carrying sand or other loose construction material will be allowed to ply unless the load is fully covered with tarpaulin or HDPE sheets, firmly tied on all sides. The tailgate and sideboards must be properly locked, and loading must be within permitted limits to ensure there is no spillage during braking, turning or acceleration.

Any vehicle found uncovered, partially covered or loosely tied will be treated as unsafe and proceeded against immediately. This includes e-challan, prosecution and detention of vehicles where required. Compliance with covering rules must be specifically checked and recorded during enforcement.

Joint enforcement drives planned

The STA has directed RTOs and District Transport Officers to conduct regular joint enforcement drives with the police. These checks will focus on approach roads to sand ghats and quarries, highway entry and exit points, bypasses and accident-prone stretches.

Special attention will be given to tractor-trolleys and tippers, which are frequently found carrying loose and uncovered loads.