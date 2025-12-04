Bhubaneswar: The seventh edition of the Odisha State Book Festival will begin on December 6 at the Unit-3 Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar and continue till December 17, 2025. The event is being organised by the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department.

This year’s festival will host 550 stalls with participation from nearly 250 publishers and booksellers. Six international publishing houses are also set to take part.

Two theme pavilions will be created, one dedicated to Odisha’s women freedom fighters and another showcasing the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The main entrance gate will be named after eminent freedom fighter Maa Ramadevi, the main stage after celebrated writer Ramakanta Rath, and the inner entrance gate after saint-poet Bhima Bhoi.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will formally inaugurate the festival on December 6.

Booker Prize winner (2022) Shehan Karunatilaka, author of The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, will attend the inaugural ceremony as a special guest. Jnanpith Awardee and distinguished writer Dr. Pratibha Ray will also be present.

Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said this year’s festival will place special emphasis on freedom fighters and the literary contributions of eminent writers. He added the theme pavilions on Odisha’s women freedom fighters and the life of Sardar Patel will be major attractions. With national and international publishing houses and noted literary figures participating, the Minister expressed confidence the festival will further enrich Odisha’s literary environment and reading culture.

A dedicated Coffee Corner will be set up to facilitate interactions between writers and readers. Food stalls and selfie points will also be added to enhance the visitor experience.

Several newspapers, government departments, Sahitya Akademi (New Delhi), the National Book Trust, and many other organisations will participate in the festival. The event is being organised with support from the Odisha Book Publishers and Sellers Association, Odisha Publishers Association, Dhauli Book Trust, Bhubaneswar Book Fair Committee, and several publishers and booksellers from within and outside the state.