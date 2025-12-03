Bhubaneswar: Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Manmath Routray on Tuesday filed two complaints against Chief MinisterMohan Charan Majhi, one alleging a “racially discriminatory remark” against tribal girls, and the other accusing the CM of using a derogatory slur against former bureaucrat and BJD leader V.K. Pandian during a public meeting.

Routray was recently booked by the Bhubaneswar Cyber Police for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Majhi.

First Complaint

Speaking to the media, Routray said the first complaint pertains to “a deeply offensive and racially discriminatory statement” allegedly made by CM Majhi about Adivasi girls from Keonjhar district.

“We belong to a country where Gandhiji’s principles against racial discrimination are respected worldwide. But here, the Chief Minister himself has made a remark suggesting Adivasi girls from his district have dark skin and ‘are not of clean skin’. He even claimed this was the reason he did not marry a local Adivasi girl,” Routray alleged.

Calling it “the worst kind of racial discrimination,” Routray said such a remark from a person holding a constitutional post is unacceptable.

“A Chief Minister, irrespective of caste, creed, or colour, is supposed to protect the weaker sections. Instead, he has insulted the dignity of Adivasi women. He has broken constitutional principles. He must be brought to justice,” the BJD leader alleged.

Routray also rejected suggestions that the alleged remark was made long ago. He said he wants the Chief Minister to respond before the court.

“Whether he apologises, counters, or challenges the FIRs — that will reveal his mindset and whether he truly respects the Constitution,” Routray said.

Second complaint

The second FIR filed by Routray concerns an alleged remark by CM Majhi referring to V.K. Pandian as “Pandu–Gandu” at a public meeting. Routray said the term “Pandu” is linked to the ancient Pandyan dynasty, a historically significant South Indian empire.

“When you make a derogatory comment about an individual, use that person’s name — not an entire dynasty. Pandyan rulers shaped India’s cultural and economic legacy. Even today, thousands of Odias work in Tamil Nadu, the land of the Pandyas. Using the word ‘Pandu’ in a derogatory way is disrespectful to an entire heritage,” he said.

(IANS)