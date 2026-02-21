Dhenkanal: A Class 10 student in Odisha's Dhenkanal district was allegedly prevented from appearing in the ongoing matriculation examination due to non-payment of a ₹200 fee. The incident, which reportedly took place at Rasol Government High School in Hindol block, has prompted discussion over the circumstances that led to his absence from the exam.

The student was identified as Gautam Behera belonging to a Scheduled Tribe community and coming from an economically disadvantaged background. According to allegations, he was denied the opportunity to sit for the first day of the matric examination due to the alleged arbitrary actions of the school’s headmaster. Behera's family claimed that he did not receive his prescribed dress code and admit card over non-payment of Rs 200 fee and was turned away from the examination centre.

Admin initiates inquiry into incident

While the incident has sparked outrage, with many questioning how a nominal amount could prevent a deserving student from appearing in a crucial board examination, the district administration has taken cognizance of the matter and initiated an inquiry. Officials said they are examining the claims made by the student and his family, as well as seeking clarification from the school authorities. Appropriate action, they indicated, will be taken based on the findings of the probe.

Meanwhile, the second day of the matric board examination is underway, with students appearing for the English paper. This year, a total of 5,61,979 students are taking the examination across the state. The exams are being conducted at 3,082 centres and commence daily at 9 a.m.

