Bhubaneswar: The Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare (FS&CW) Department received the highest allocation in the Supplementary Budget proposal for 2025-26 fiscal, tabled by the BJP government in the Odisha Assembly today.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Finance portfolio, moved a Supplementary Budget proposal of Rs 17,440 crore in the House.

In the Supplementary Budget, the state government has allocated the highest sum of Rs 4,329 crore for FS&CW Department.

The government provided Rs 3,000 crore under Revolving fund for paddy procurement in Odisha while Rs 1,325 crore was allocated for provision of subsidy under Public Distribution System (PDS).

Also Read:Bomb Blast near KV-3 in Bhubaneswar: Speaker seeks full report in Assembly

The School and Mass Education (S&ME) Department got the second highest allocation of Rs 2,000 crore in the Supplementary Budget proposal.

Rs 1,955 crore allocated for infra development in Odisha

The government made an allocation of Rs 392 crore towards PM-POSHAN scheme and Rs 320 crore towards Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) and Rs 307 crore towards state support for Samagra Shiksha scheme.

The Finance Department of the state government received the third highest allocation of Rs 1,422 crore in the Supplementary Budget proposal.

Also Read:Odisha: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates Kalinga Atithi Niwas at Raj Bhawan

The government has allocated Rs 1,159 crore towards the health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department. It provided Rs 994 crore for National Health Mission in Odisha.

The Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment (A&FE) Department got an allocation of Rs 858 crore while Rs 807 crore has been provided to the Mission Shakti Department.

In the Supplementary Budget, the BJP government has allocated Rs 1,955 crore for infrastructure development in the state while Rs 576 crore has been allocated to Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department.