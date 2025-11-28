Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha tabled a Supplementary Budget proposal of Rs 17,440 crore for the 2025-26 financial year in the Assembly today.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Finance portfolio, moved the Supplementary Budget proposal on the second day of the Winter Session of the Odisha Assembly.

The Odisha Cabinet, led by Majhi, had approved the Supplementary Budget proposal a few days ago.

Govt allocated Rs 13,716 crore towards programme expenditure

“Keeping in view the needs and expectations of the people in a Welfare State, the Supplementary Budget is aimed at fulfilling the requirement of funds for public welfare and developmental activities in the state mainly through re-allocation of available resources and receipt of tied-up resources from various sources,” said the Chief Minister while presenting the Supplementary Budget proposal.

In the Supplementary Budget Proposal, the BJP government has allocated Rs 13,716 crore towards programme expenditure, Rs 3,389 crore towards administrative expenditure, Rs 171 crore towards disaster response funds and Rs 164 crore towards transfers from state.

Majhi had moved annual Budget proposal of Rs 2.90 lakh crore for 2025-26 fiscal

The BJP government in Odisha had tabled an annual Budget of Rs 2.90 lakh crore for 2025-26 fiscal in the Assembly on February 17. Majhi had presented the Budget proposal in the Assembly.

According to the Chief Minister, the government set a target to make Odisha a $ 500 billion economy by 2036, the centenary year of formation of the state.

As per the Budget proposal, the state government expected to collect Rs 1.18 lakh crore revenue from its own sources in the 2025-26 fiscal.

The government is expected to get Rs 60,000 crore as tax revenue and Rs 58,000 crore as non-tax revenue in 2025-26 fiscal.

The state government will get Rs 93,000 crore from the Centre in terms of tax devolution and central assistance.