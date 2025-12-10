Dhenkanal: The official vehicle, computer, and furniture of the Dhenkanal Tahsildar were seized today after the offier failed to comply with a court order related to a long-pending land acquisition compensation case.

According to reports, the Civil Judge (Senior Division), Dhenkanal, had directed the administration to disburse ₹13 lakh to Satyabadi Behera, whose land was acquired in 2013 for the construction of a railway over-bridge near Baji Chowk.

Although Behera was entitled to receive ₹6 lakh for his 0.012 decimal of acquired land, the payment was delayed, prompting him to approach the court.

In 2023, the court ordered the government to pay an additional ₹13 lakh as interest to Behera due to the prolonged delay. However, the Tahsildar, who also serves as the land acquisition officer, allegedly failed to release the interest amount even two years after the order.

Advocate Bana Bihari Panda of the Dhenkanal Bar Association said on December 15, 2025, the court issued an attachment order for the Tahsildar’s vehicle and office furniture. This was the second such order after the earlier one was ignored.

“Although the petitioner’s family received the principal amount of ₹6 lakh, the interest of ₹13 lakh has still not been paid. Hearing the execution case filed by Behera’s family, the court has now enforced the attachment,” Panda said, adding the attachment process was carried out today.

Expressing anguish over the prolonged delay, Pramod Behera, son of the late Satyabadi Behera, said, “My father died fighting for justice, but the compensation was never fully paid. Today, the Tahsildar’s vehicle and furniture are being attached because the official did not comply with the court’s order.”